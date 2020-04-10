Ancestry names Zeno Group U.S. AOR

LEHI, UT: Ancestry has named Zeno Group its U.S. agency of record.

Zeno is responsible for a fully integrated communications program for Ancestry including corporate comms and health and consumer work, according to a statement from the firm. Its New York and San Francisco offices are managing the account.

The genealogy and family history company began working with Zeno in Q1 after a competitive review. The firm said that the contract consolidated the work of multiple agencies, but did not name the shops.

The company is continuing its relationship with Weber Shandwick, which has won awards for its work for Ancestry, including a Bronze Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and a Best of the Best honor at the Brand Film Festival for the Railroad Ties campaign.

“We’re proud to be an ongoing partner for Ancestry in work that empowers journeys of personal discovery and ultimately connects people more deeply to their family stories,” a Weber spokesperson said.

In January, Ancestry handed its U.K. consumer work to Red Consultancy. The account was held by W Communications, but the firm resigned it last year.

Privately held Ancestry’s investors include Silver Lake and GIC. The company saw more than $1 billion in revenue in 2017 and has more than 3 million paying subscribers across its family history portals, according to its website.

An Ancestry representative was not available for an interview.