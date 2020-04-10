Just briefly

People moves



ATLANTA

Tech PR agency ARPR has hired Melissa Baratta to the new role of VP of its healthIT practice group. She had been at Affect, Inc. as SVP, healthcare lead.

BALTIMORE

Abel Communications founder Greg Abel is now the agency’s first CEO and agency leader Gina Richmond has been named president.

NEW YORK

Access Brand Communications has hired Severine Licodia as SVP of strategic planning and Christine Shean as VP of digital content.

Evan Roberts has been promoted to senior director at FTI Consulting Strategic Communications, according to LinkedIn.

PORTLAND, OR

Marketing and advertising agency CMD has hired Devon Neves as group account director and Karl Keating as senior strategist. Neves comes from boutique agency FINE and Keating from sports marketing firm Rebel.

Ashley Clinkscale has been named SVP of corporate communications for the Portland Trail Blazers. She had been director of communications for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

SAN FRANCISCO

Genomic diagnostics company Veracyte has hired Tracy Morris as VP of corporate communications and investor relations. She had worked as a communications consultant for the company.

Brian Solis has been hired as global innovation evangelist at Salesforce, according to LinkedIn.

SANTA MONICA, CA

Ida Kay has been named VP of communications and lifestyle for the World Surf League. She had been director of brand communications for Red Bull Media House according to LinkedIn.

VICTOR, NY

Constellation Brands has promoted Mike McGrew to the new role of EVP, chief comms and CSR officer.

WASHINGTON, DC

Creative agency and strategic advisory firm Blue State has hired Camonghne Felix. She had been national director of surrogates communications for Black Media and worked on strategic communications for Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign for president.

Account wins

BIRMINGHAM

ARPR has been hired by employee pharmacy benefits company RxBenefits.

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA

North 6th Agency is now PR AOR for music retail company Sweetwater.

NEW YORK

RF|Binder has been hired by Qatar Foundation to provide U.S. support for its work in education, research and community initiatives.

North 6th Agency has been hired as AOR by Revenue Collective, a membership organization composed of sales and marketing leaders.

PITTSBURGH

Matter Communications has been named the agency of record for RoadRunner Recycling, a startup providing custom recycling and waste solutions engineered to improve waste stream management.

In other news…

BURLINGTON

Advertising and marketing agency Kelliher Samets Volk has been purchased by four employees: MD Erin Fagnant, chief creative officer Kevin Willard, chief strategy officer Tucker Wright and director of client services Rachel Gage. They purchased it from founders Linda Kelliher and Yoram Samets and partner Tim Volk.

NASHVILLE

Public relations, social media and content marketing agency The Bradford Group has merged with the Dalton Agency.