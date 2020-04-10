Messy house? These 14 brands have the answer to your Zoom background needs

Zoom has created a win-win situation for brands and users, especially those who are very private about their homes on virtual meetings.

Brands are using Zoom as a free advertising opportunity by creating video chat backgrounds, and consumers are putting up the backgrounds to show off their random fandom for Dictionary.com, NPR, a sports team, TV show or fast-food joint.

Here’s a sampling:

Dictionary.com

In case people weren't clear, we made a Zoom background. pic.twitter.com/upJUvGeR3D — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) April 6, 2020

Jack in the Box

No one:



Us: We made you some Zoom backgrounds. Take your calls with a side of curly fries. pic.twitter.com/JijvLHQPQ0 — Jack in the Box (@JackBox) April 3, 2020

Sesame Street

Add some sunny days to your next video call with Sesame Street backgrounds! ?? pic.twitter.com/vPd7e0K4ft — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 31, 2020

Jeopardy

Need some new @zoom_us backgrounds? We've got you covered: — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 9, 2020

Mrs. Doubtfire, the Musical

Here are some zoom backgrounds for you, poppets! pic.twitter.com/9E9GxL3QaI — Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical (@DoubtfireBway) April 7, 2020

Human Rights Campaign

Ready to Zoom with pride? ?? Use one of @HRC’s custom backgrounds during your next @zoom_us call with friends, family or coworkers to show your pride! Grab a screenshot and share it with us using #ZoomWithPride. https://t.co/UkIaARhqDP pic.twitter.com/HsBSbFxYdL — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) April 8, 2020

Buffalo Wild Wings

Spice up those conference calls with these Zoom backgrounds ?? pic.twitter.com/PAUAoP0T5G — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) April 2, 2020

Denny's Diner

No, you didn’t ask for them. No, you don’t want them. But they’re here: Downloadable Denny’s backgrounds for your video work meetings. Dress 2 impress. pic.twitter.com/W5oZwxcTlc — dennysdiner (@DennysDiner) March 26, 2020

Boston Red Sox

We’ve got you covered for all your WFH Zoom meetings this week with these #RedSox backgrounds. ?? pic.twitter.com/hBspjLJmx9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 30, 2020

Carolina Hurricanes

Got any Zoom meetings coming up?



Get yourself #Canes background



Download » https://t.co/RytsXoadqY pic.twitter.com/KeuDnJx09X — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 10, 2020

Yorkshire Tea

Pimp your video calls with Yorkshire Tea Zoom backgrounds!



The essential tool for modern, home-based folk who love a brew and want everyone to know it.



Full set here: https://t.co/2tAVe9m74z pic.twitter.com/0wXLzjPW8L — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) April 8, 2020

Fox

Nickelodeon

Add some Nick to your video calls with these fun backgrounds ?? @zoom_us https://t.co/qt4QljRBUO pic.twitter.com/CDcKYPBjmi — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) April 8, 2020

NPR