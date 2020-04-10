Messy house? These 14 brands have the answer to your Zoom background needs

Added 33 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

On your next video chat, show off your love for Dictionary.com, NPR or the Boston Red Sox.

If you really, really love Mrs. Doubtfire, this Zoom background is for you.
Zoom has created a win-win situation for brands and users, especially those who are very private about their homes on virtual meetings. 

Brands are using Zoom as a free advertising opportunity by creating video chat backgrounds, and consumers are putting up the backgrounds to show off their random fandom for Dictionary.com, NPR, a sports team, TV show or fast-food joint.

Here’s a sampling:

Dictionary.com

Jack in the Box

Sesame Street

Jeopardy

Mrs. Doubtfire, the Musical

Human Rights Campaign

Buffalo Wild Wings

Denny's Diner

Boston Red Sox

Carolina Hurricanes

 

Yorkshire Tea

Fox

 

Nickelodeon

NPR

 

 

