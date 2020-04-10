Coronavirus Briefing: Masks, ventilators, redeployment hubs and song

Today is Good Friday, the day Christians observe the death of Jesus Christ, a day of sorrow and penance. Last Wednesday was the start of Passover, a celebration of hope, home, family and freedom. If ever we struggled to relate to these ancient tales of woe, today is not that day. But still, it’s the last day of the week and tradition requires we observe those traditions, too. So high-five your co-worker/co-habitator, shake up a tasty beverage and enjoy some well-deserved time off.

Top news

Confirmed death toll nears 100,000 worldwide.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the intensive care unit but is still recovering in the hospital.

Sunday is Easter. See you at the Bonnet Parade.

New normal

A look at what business has learned these past few weeks, new and unusual collaborations and windpower updates.

In Medical Marketing & Media, Alison Kanski looks at some of the tech companies which have joined forces with government agencies and university researchers to track the virus and keep people informed.

Catherine Taylor and Alison Woods explain how employers should handle vacation requests during the pandemic.

Sally Hopper shares with People Management UK how one council’s HR team has responded to the virus, including turning its recruitment function into a redeployment hub and trusting staff to make the right calls.

Windpower Monthly has set up a live blog to keep readers up-to-date on how the pandemic is impacting the sector, including news from South Africa, the Netherlands, Brazil and Spain.

Takeaway

It may seem like you’re on a staycation, but unplugging from work, even if you spend the day in the same spot on the same couch, might just be the break you need. Big tech has switched its obsession with tracking your locations, internet searches and live conversations, to using its spyware to stop the pandemic.

Staff Pics

Furloughing as a last resort, ideas for addressing a labor shortage and what happens to a business when its leader gets COVID-19.

Maggie Baska, in People Management UK, investigates the ramifications of furloughing staff.

Two nursing homes dealing with coronavirus outbreaks have experienced wildly different outcomes, revealing just how fragmented the situation on the frontlines can be, Lisa Berger and Danielle Brown report.

Amy Novotney looks into senior living companies across the U.S. filling their workforce vacancies with employees laid off from other sectors. “We know there are a lot of displaced workers out there right now, and we want to do our part to help by offering employment opportunities to those who have lost their jobs,” says Collette Gray, president and CEO of ISL and Solstice.

What happens to your business if you get COVID-19? Business leaders share their tips with Management Today for finding smart solutions in extraordinary times.

Charlie Hart writes in Supply Management about Irish retailer Primark’s new fund that covers garment workers’ wages, put in place following criticism that the company canceled millions of dollars of orders due to coronavirus. The fund will support workers at factories in seven south Asia countries.

Takeaway

The virus isn’t picky. Anyone can get infected. Be prepared. Also, don’t shaft your supply chain.

Ventilator news

It seems like this scourge had barely begun before concerns over running out of ventilators began. “Ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II," New York governor Andrew Cuomo said. His words may be more prescient than imagined...

Ventilators at long-term care facilities may become the focus of hospital providers in desperate need of the machines during the pandemic. In McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, Danielle Brown discusses the ethical and potential ramifications of removing long-term care patients from ventilators in order to help COVID-19 patients.

Pulmonology Advisor talks to Richard Branson, professor of surgery emeritus at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, to learn the potential consequences of using a single ventilator for multiple patients. The interview gives an excellent overview of why sharing, in this case, is not good.

Some doctors are moving away from using ventilators to treat coronavirus patients after a spate of unusually high death rates were reported. While the reason for these deaths isn’t clear, some health professionals wonder whether ventilators might actually be making symptoms worse, by igniting a harmful immune system reaction.

Amidst all these unknowns, there remains a fear of running short on ventilators. If that happens, who gets priority? Pennsylvania officials recently adopted new guidelines giving doctors, nurses and others fighting the disease preferential access. U.S. hospital officials and ethicists say pregnant women would get extra priority “points.” And there are some who believe that high-ranking politicians, police officers and other leaders should take precedence.

Takeaway

Doctors are still learning how to manage the “novel virus.” In military medicine, injured soldiers in a position to go back to help win the war are treated first. We’ve been hearing we’re fighting a war for a while now; the same rules will apply.

Mask advice

Helpful links to face-saving concepts.

Diana Ernst reviews the latest suggestions by the CDC regarding face masks.

How to DIY a face mask—materials, info graphs and comparative studies.

And if you’re looking for a deep dive into the subject, Fast Company does just that.

Takeaway

Whether you make it, buy it, use t-shirts or bedsheets, wear a mask.

Three songs for Easter and a poem

Jesus, rabbits, chocolate and rage.

Takeaway

Silly walks, troubadours, chocolate, poetry and seventies rock will save us all. Happy Easter. See you next week.