Universal Information Services updates Alpha Clips

OMAHA, NE: Universal Information Services has added a set of updates to Alpha Clips, its AI-powered media monitoring platform.

Alpha Clips uses AI to analyze and summarize media coverage and to group related stories as clusters to indicate a story’s reach. The goal of the latest updates is to boost efficiency for remote workers.

“The release of Alpha Clips 2.5.0 delivers new features that make tracking and reacting to media exposure easier and faster for our clients,” said Todd Murphy, CEO of Universal Information Services. “During these very unique times we’re living through, we felt releasing these news monitoring tools now might make life a little easier for our communications clients.”

As part of the updates, Alpha Clips 2.5.0 will extend its social media reach to a wider range of networks, as well as assimilating more data and metrics.

AI will be used to “weight” the results of monitoring, surfacing important stories at the top of client reports, although all results will be accessible through the online portal or mobile app.

An email-like folder structure has been added to the platform that will allow clients to sort and save stories under custom topics.

The update has also added filtering by state and media type, in addition to by date and keyword.