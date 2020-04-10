The PR Week: 4.10.2020: Kristen Clonan, Airfluence

In this episode of The PR Week, Kristen Clonan, founder and president of Airfluence, discusses her experience in the travel industry and how she and her consultancy are adapting to work during the coronavirus pandemic.



She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about Kayleigh McEnany replacing Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary, how brands like Wendy's and Steak-umms are approaching social media and more.