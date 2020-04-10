Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

PR shops are lining up for government help, including the federal Paycheck Protection program meant to help small businesses retain employees. After applications opened last week for the $350 billion initiative small businesses, including PR firms, rushed to apply.

Recruitment agency Randstad U.S.A. has hired Alicia Thompson as VP of communications. Thompson started in the role last week, exactly one year to the day after she was laid off from her job as VP of communications at Edible Arrangements, she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Emails detailing PR help the New Orleans Saints gave a Roman Catholic archdiocese during a sexual abuse crisis should be private, a court official said Thursday. Lawyers for men suing the church say the emails prove the NFL team helped the church conceal the scandal. The Saints have confirmed it advised church leaders on how to deal with the press when they released a list of 50-plus clergy members "credibly accused" of sexual abuse. The Associated Press reports that New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond is a close friend of team owner Gayle Benson. The official's recommendation must still be adopted by the judge in the overall case.

Boeing may cut employee numbers by 10% because of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reports that the possible reductions may come from attrition, early retirements and buyouts before layoffs. Boeing has approximately 160,000 employees and the cuts will be made mostly in the commercial arm that services the airline business. Airbus, also under pressure, told Reuters it is halting plans for a new assembly line for the A321 airliner because of the pandemic.

ESPN and parent company Disney forced Dana White to cancel UFC 249. The UFC President was planning to hold the bout April 18 at a California casino and broadcast it on ESPN Plus pay-per-view despite the pandemic. The network told the Associated Press: "ESPN has been in constant contact with the UFC regarding UFC 249. Nobody wants to see sports return more than we do, but we didn't feel this was the right time for a variety of reasons. ESPN expressed its concerns to the UFC and they understood." In an ESPN interview, White said the very top levels of Disney and ESPN asked him to stop the event. White still plans to telecast "Fight Island," a series of small fights using international fighters in a facility built on an unidentified private island.