Alicia Thompson joins recruitment firm Randstad

ATLANTA: Recruitment agency Randstad U.S.A. has hired Alicia Thompson as VP of communications.

Thompson started in the role last week, exactly one year to the day after she was laid off from her job as VP of communications at Edible Arrangements, she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

She declined to comment further.

Since last April, Thompson has been running a consultancy called Signature Leadership, focused on coaching and mentoring.

She joined Edible Arrangements in March 2018 as VP of communications. After she left the company, comms was led by Karlie Lahm, senior director of communications, who herself left the company late last year to join Chick-fil-A as senior principal team leader for corporate communications.

Thompson was also head of Porter Novelli’s Atlanta, and GM of Edelman’s Atlanta footprint and regional leader of the firm’s food sector and VP of communications at Popeyes.

Thompson was honored as a member of PRWeek’s Hall of Femme in 2018.