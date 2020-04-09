Ogilvy wins BeIN Sports North America AOR account

MIAMI: Broadcaster beIN Sports has named Ogilvy as its North American PR AOR.

The WPP agency is managing the account from its Chicago, New York and Sacramento, California, offices and is handling media and influencer relations and creative event activations for the company. Bradley Silber, head of Ogilvy's sports network, and Christina Marion, SVP at Ogilvy Chicago, are managing the account, according to an agency spokesperson.

At least three other agencies pitched for the business, according to an Ogilvy spokesperson. The incumbent, Coral Gables, Florida-based Pinta, did not defend the account.

“We were invited to participate in the pitch and politely declined,” said Mike Valdes-Fauli, president and CEO of Pinta, adding that the two businesses mutually agreed to part ways last year.

In North America, beIN holds exclusive broadcast rights to international soccer properties. It also airs wrestling, mixed martial arts, skiing, handball and other sports, according to a statement on the partnership.

This week, Ogilvy confirmed it has moved to a matrix-style management structure, including in the PR and influence segment of its “One Ogilvy” integrated strategy, meaning several executives will manage the function without formal section leaders. In February, Ogilvy U.S. leader for PR and influence Michele Anderson left to join Edelman in Chicago.

Ogilvy’s PR revenue grew 3% in 2018 to $387.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.