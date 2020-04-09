Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

As Zoom video calls become a familiar sight, an ad was just made from one. Domino’s Pizza released a video Wednesday night, in the style of a Zoom video conference call, starring several franchisees explaining that Domino’s is hiring amid the pandemic.

People really love Waffle House waffles. Because the restaurant chain is temporarily closed due to coronavirus, it started selling bags of its waffle mix so people could still enjoy them while self-quarantined. But the bags sold out in just four hours on Wednesday. Waffle House tweeted that it’s working to restock.

In the same vein, consumers are craving comfort food. For General Mills, sales of cereal like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix and Lucky Charms are booming; and Kellogg has experienced an increase in sales across its entire lineup of products. Kraft Heinz CEO Miquel Patricio said Kraft Mac & Cheese sales are also currently soaring.

What else is popular right now? Disney+. The new video service now has more than 50 million subscribers. That’s a big uptick from February 4, when Disney said in its Q1 earnings that Disney+ attracted 26.5 million subscribers during the quarter. Disney+ launched in November.

Just like old times. Facebook is working on a new feature called Facebook Campus, according to blogger and developer Jane Manchun Wong. Still in testing, Facebook Campus describes itself as “an exclusive space only for you and the students in your college community.” It will also feature campus groups and events organized by universities. Facebook originally launched in 2004 as TheFacebook for college students.