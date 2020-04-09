PRCA COVID-19 taskforce launches industry support service

Added 1 hour ago by Arvind Hickman

The PRCA’s Global COVID-19 Taskforce has launched a free consultation service to help communications leaders manage their organisations and agencies through the pandemic crisis.

News
Lansons' Tony Langham is leading the PRCA's COVID-19 Taskforce
Lansons' Tony Langham is leading the PRCA's COVID-19 Taskforce

The service – chaired by Lansons chief executive and co-founder, Tony Langham – connects experienced advisors with communications leaders seeking support.

The PRCA has joined forces with other associations, including EACD, IABC (EMENA), ICCO and IPRA, to extend the reach of the initiative.

Taskforce advisors will provide impartial and practical advice during 30-minute confidential consultations.

A list of advisors and information on how to request support are available here.

Langham said: “Communications leaders, both in-house and in consultancies, are going to be faced with some of the most difficult decisions of their lives in the next few weeks.

“The PRCA has gathered together an amazingly impressive group of leaders from across the world willing to give their time to help fellow professionals make the best decisions possible.”

The Taskforce is seeking more comms leaders, both in-house and from agencies, to give their time to help their fellow professionals. They can volunteer by emailing Neha Khatwani.

