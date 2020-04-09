PRCA COVID-19 taskforce launches industry support service

The service – chaired by Lansons chief executive and co-founder, Tony Langham – connects experienced advisors with communications leaders seeking support.

The PRCA has joined forces with other associations, including EACD, IABC (EMENA), ICCO and IPRA, to extend the reach of the initiative.

Taskforce advisors will provide impartial and practical advice during 30-minute confidential consultations.

A list of advisors and information on how to request support are available here.

Langham said: “Communications leaders, both in-house and in consultancies, are going to be faced with some of the most difficult decisions of their lives in the next few weeks.

“The PRCA has gathered together an amazingly impressive group of leaders from across the world willing to give their time to help fellow professionals make the best decisions possible.”

The Taskforce is seeking more comms leaders, both in-house and from agencies, to give their time to help their fellow professionals. They can volunteer by emailing Neha Khatwani.