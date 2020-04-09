Premier sets up virtual PR unit in response to COVID-19

Specialist entertainment and culture agency Premier PR will offer virtual PR and publicity services to its roster of clients in film, television, gaming and the cultural sector.

The division was created in response to “significant client demand” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global lockdowns have severely restricted the entertainment and culture industries, with events and conferences, travel, press conferences and launches all grinding to a halt.

The aim of the division is to allow Premier’s clients to bring media, talent and consumers together using a range of technology-led virtual solutions.

Led by Premier’s executive director Lawrence Francis, the division will draw resources from the agency’s TV, film, gaming and music teams and work with its in-house content studio to create a range of off-the-shelf and bespoke virtual services.

Premier is already working on these with clients including TV broadcasters, digital streaming services, film studios and cultural institutions.

Premier’s Virtual PR team has delivered work for Element Pictures’ new production Normal People, which airs on the BBC in late April, and the launch of the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s LPO Online initiative, which brings live music into people’s homes during the lockdown period.

“The current global situation has had a significant impact across the world of marketing and PR, meaning that our whole industry has had to step back and think about how we do things now and, crucially, how we will do things in the future,” Francis said.

“With the launch of this division we have been able to continue to offer our full range of services for our clients across the globe, while also developing new, tech-led ways of working which, in a post COVID-19 world, we believe may become part and parcel of the PR and marketing tool kit.”