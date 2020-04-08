Raytheon Technologies selects Pam Erickson as comms head

WALTHAM, MA: Raytheon Technologies has selected Pam Erickson as head of communications.

Erickson assumed the role April 3, when the merger of Raytheon and United Technologies was finalized, creating Raytheon Technologies.

Before the merger, Pam Wickham was VP of corporate affairs for Raytheon and Kelli Parsons was chief communications officer and SVP at United Technologies. Wickham and Parsons left the combined company.

Erickson’s title is SVP of global communications and corporate affairs and she is leading global marketing, public relations, employee communications, executive communications, digital and social media platforms and CSR for Raytheon Technologies. She reports directly to CEO Greg Hayes.

Erickson was previously Raytheon’s VP of global branding and corporate citizenship. Before that, she was SVP at E*Trade, leading global corporate communications, a Raytheon Technologies representative said via email.

Wickham, who led Raytheon’s comms efforts for 15 years, said via LinkedIn that she is advising a political startup and hopes to “engage in a strategic communications role in the presidential campaign.”

Prior to Raytheon, Wickham was VP of global communications at Hewlett-Packard and VP of global communications at GE Healthcare, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Parsons said the company implemented a “well-planned” transition and she is exploring new leadership opportunities.

“Given the completion of United Technologies’ portfolio transformation and the company’s restructuring for the merger, the time was right [for me to leave],” she said via LinkedIn.

Wickham was a PRWeek 2017 Hall of Femme honoree; and Parsons was on PRWeek’s Power List in 2014.

The United/Raytheon deal, one of the biggest of 2019, created a giant in defense and aerospace. But people questioned the value of the deal soon after it was announced last June.

Activist investors expressed concern it would "significantly lower" United Technologies’ aerospace business quality and dilute the company’s stock. President Donald Trump told CNBC that he thought the deal was anti-competitive.

However, the company convinced shareholders that the combined companies could better deal with the modern defense market, business cycle challenges with customers Airbus SE and Boeing, and other issues, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shareholders agreed and approved the deal last October.

The deal closed last Friday after United Technologies spun off its Carrier and Otis businesses.

In January, Raytheon reported that for all of 2019 organic sales grew 5% to $77.0 billion compared to the prior year and net income grew 5% to $5.5 billion.