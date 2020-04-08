Poll: Should other brands embrace critical thinking?

A TV talking head babbles on about how to avoid misinformation and it goes over most people’s heads. But if a box of frozen meat makes the same statement, it receives a deafening applause, coverage in The Wall Street Journal and engagement from countless blue checkmarked accounts.

Following Steak-umm’s viral Twitter rant about coronavirus misinformation on Tuesday, the brand got back on its soapbox on Wednesday, calling on other brands to use social media to point out the importance of critical thinking.

people think it's bizarre, ironic, and funny when a frozen meat company points out the importance of critical thinking, but chances are the same message would never "go viral" if it was from a person. our society values entertainment over truth and that's a huge problem — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 8, 2020

Does the meat speak the truth?