Poll: Should other brands embrace critical thinking?

Added 2 hours ago

Steak-umm is calling on other brands to fight misinformation.

A TV talking head babbles on about how to avoid misinformation and it goes over most people’s heads. But if a box of frozen meat makes the same statement, it receives a deafening applause, coverage in The Wall Street Journal and engagement from countless blue checkmarked accounts.

Following Steak-umm’s viral Twitter rant about coronavirus misinformation on Tuesday, the brand got back on its soapbox on Wednesday, calling on other brands to use social media to point out the importance of critical thinking.

Does the meat speak the truth?

