Pitch Update: Sony PlayStation, Electrolux, Auto Trader, Kahlúa, Instructure and more

Sony PlayStation switches to Red

Red Consultancy has won the highly coveted PlayStation account following a competitive pitch. Read more.

Third City wins edtech brief

US education technology company Instructure has retained Third City following a competitive pitch. The agency, which has worked with Instructure since 2014, has been asked to promote its learning management system, Canvas, to the UK higher education market. The account will be led by Third City’s head of technology, Cathy Farmer, who reports to EMEA communications director Emma Ferns.

Auto Trader’s digital PR brief

PR Agency One has been appointed by new and used cars marketplace Auto Trader, following a four-way pitch. The consumer and b2b agency will lead Auto Trader’s digital PR and develop consumer PR campaigns to drive brand awareness and online visibility. The strategy involves supporting fully integrated creative campaigns that incorporate media relations, social media, brand activations and above-the-line activity, including interactive outdoor advertising. PR Agency One has already delivered campaigns for the brand: Cars of the Future, in which a futurologist forecast what cars will look like by 2050; and Eau De New Car, a spoof unisex fragrance that recreates the scent of a new car.

Sentient wins Electrolux and charity briefs

Strategic consultancy Sentient Communications has added two new accounts to its growing roster: Electrolux (below) and The Cure Parkinson’s Trust (CPT). Sentient will support the Electrolux and AEG brands across EMEA, in a remit that includes strategic and creative services focusing on “strong, consumer-centric earned-media platforms that seamlessly integrate with marketing campaigns across markets”. CPT is the only organisation in the UK solely dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Sentient will provide pro bono creative support to its fundraising team.

Transport Planning body picks JFG

Virtual public affairs agency JFG Communications has been chosen to deliver the Transport Planning Society’s (TPS) annual Transport Planning Day campaign. The campaign will focus on the role of transport planners in tackling climate change and creating a sustainable, healthy future. Given the COVID-19 situation, the activity will run exclusively online as a virtual campaign from now until the autumn. The TPS is the professional body for transport planners in the UK.

Kahlúa toasts new agency

John Doe has been appointed as global PR agency for Pernod Ricard coffee liqueur Kahlúa. The agency already handles global work for Jameson, Absolut and Malibu. Read more.

Screen With Envy picks agency

Consumer PR agency Little Red Rooster has added outdoor screen brand Screen With Envy to its client portfolio.The agency has been briefed to handle all ongoing UK press relations across the trade and consumer sector. Screen With Envy was “born out of a desire to offer beautiful, durable garden screening” (pictured below).

Sidekick wins VR chair brief

Emma Hazan’s agency Sidekick has won a new client in the VR space, Roto VR. Roto is an interactive 360° VR chair that allows you to explore and engage with 360° content “intuitively, comfortably and productively”. Sidekick’s brief is to drive Roto’s corporate reputation among peers, investors and potential b2b customers, as well raising awareness among consumers, including hardcore gamers and movie enthusiasts. Sidekick will work with Roto on its comms strategy, thought leadership, product reviews, influencer programme and content creation.

Cryptocurrency specialist awards global work to April Six

IOHK, the R&D and product engineering company behind blockchain platform Cardano, has appointed April Six to lead its global communications and PR work, following a competitive process. IOHK, which was established in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, builds cryptocurrencies and blockchains for governments, corporations and academic institutions. April Six will develop a global strategy to promote IOHK programmes, including its work with governments, its peer-reviewed scientific research and the growth of its ADA cryptocurrency.

CCgroup wins fintech clients

Payments company Moorwand has appointed b2b technology PR agency CCgroup to drive awareness, enhance its reputation and support sales enablement in the European fintech sector. In addition, OpenPayd, a global provider of business banking and payments solutions, has hired the agency to devise a commercially focused PR programme to drive brand awareness, boost its influence within the global business banking market and support lead generation.