Movers & Shakers: Weber Shandwick, Labour, BCW, SEC Newgate, Eulogy, MSL and more

PR recruitment ‘cut off at knees’

Agencies and businesses are holding on to comms staff and honouring many new-starter contracts, although the recruitment market has taken a dramatic dip. The recruitment market for PR and communications roles has taken a massive hit, with estimates that vacancies are at one-fifth of the usual level. Read more.

Labour’s new director of comms

The Labour Party has appointed Ben Nunn as its director of communications, replacing Seumas Milne, following the election of Keir Starmer as the leader of the party at the weekend. Read more.

Kekst CNC hires Clarity's DACH lead

Kekst CNC has appointed Alexander Fink as a partner at the global strategic communications consultancy. Starting in May, he will be based at Kekst CNC's European headquarters in Munich. Fink joins from Clarity, where he was market lead for the DACH region, and has previously held senior roles at Burson Marsteller, Edelman and Pleon.

Instinctif trio set up United Culture

Former Instinctif Partners senior employees Victoria Lewis-Stephens (managing director), Alys O’Neill (director) and Mavis Boniface (director of operations) – have set up an agency called United Culture, which has an interesting brand proposition that combines marcoms and HR. Read more.

Dept’s new commercial director

Digital agency Dept has appointed Diana Erskine as its commercial director. She will be responsible for Dept’s UK client-base, helping to drive opportunities through her consultative approach.

Weber names Africa CEO

Weber Shandwick has appointed former Deloitte business leader Ipelegeng Thibedi as chief executive of its African operations. She replaces Jill Hamilton. Read more.

Eulogy makes senior hires

Eulogy has appointed a creative lead and strengthened its consumer PR senior ranks. Read more.

Alzheimer's Society signs up Roland Rudd

Finsbury founder Roland Rudd has become an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society and will support its Emergency Appeal. He has pledged 20 per cent of his salary this year to the charity. Rudd's appointment comes at a time where people with dementia – 95 per cent of whom are over 65 and reliant on social care – are at significant risk and cut off from the outside world because of the coronavirus crisis.

PLAY adds trio of industry hires

New 72Point-backed consumer agency PLAY has added three team members as the business officially launched this week. Creative strategist Stephen Berti joins from media agency OMD, publicist Ricky Sansome joins from Red Consultancy and account manager Emily Trant joins from GroupM media agency Wavemaker. Read more.

BCW appoints Brussels CEO

Burson Cohn & Wolfe has promoted Andrew Cecil to chief executive of its Brussels office. Read more.

SEC Newgate hires CFO

SEC Newgate has appointed a new group chief financial officer, implemented a recruitment freeze and given details of how it is handling the COVID-19 crisis. Read more.

Former Labour MP joins Lexington

Lexington has appointed former Wakefield MP Mary Creagh to chair its growing Responsible Business Practice. Read more.

Senior hire at MSL Czech

Radek Vítek has been named head of brand reputation for MSL Czech Republic. He joins from PR.Konektor Agency, where he was executive director. His responsibilities at the Publicis Groupe agency include PR, influencer marketing and social-media development.

Chief planner joins Cratus

Former government chief planner Steve Quartermain has joined local government relations specialist Cratus Communications in a thought-leadership, strategic and advisory role. He recently stepped down as chief planner at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government after 12 years in the role. During that time, he was responsible for the transformation of the planning system, bringing forward the National Planning Policy Framework and changing the way planning is perceived in government. Quartermain, whose work was recognised with a CBE in the 2015 New Year Honours list, worked with five secretaries of state and 14 housing ministers – four of the latter now in Cabinet posts.