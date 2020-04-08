Eulogy appoints creative lead and consumer director

Eulogy has appointed Kevan Barber as its creative lead. He will work with teams across the independent agency on consumer, corporate and b2b campaigns, to drive creative through insights-led PR and content production.

Barber joins from Grayling, where he was creative and insights manager. Prior to that, he worked at Rooster PR and Atomic PR, working on brands including Hilton, Visa, Nescafé and Pernod Ricard. He has previously contributed to PRWeek's My Biggest Gaffe column.

Eulogy has also appointed Shannon Bailey as an associate director. She joins from independent creative agency Cult LDN, where she was head of client services. She previously spent several years at consumer PR agency Fever.

Bailey has led PR campaigns for NOW TV and integrated campaigns for brands including Sky, Danone, Heinz and Sony Mobile.

Eulogy chief executive Elisabeth Field said: “Shannon has the perfect blend of stellar marketing experience and exceptional client service skills. She brings enthusiasm and passion to our team and is a powerhouse in creative media campaign management.

On Barber's appointment, Field added: “Eulogy has seen a shift in the last few years towards a more insights-led, multidisciplinary creative approach for clients. Kevan wraps that all up in a humble, transparent delivery, which sits perfectly with the Eulogy culture that our clients and colleagues love.”