Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. passed the 400,000 mark on Wednesday, doubling in one week, with the number of fatalities nearing 13,000. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered residents to wear masks even when visiting essential businesses. Scroll down for more on how the pandemic is affecting brands.

The Spikes Asia 2020 festival and awards, scheduled for October, has been canceled. The Spikes Festival of Creativity, Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards will be held in Singapore next year, with organizers expected to announce new dates shortly, according to Campaign Asia.

Panera Bread is pivoting to selling groceries as restaurant sales crater due to the pandemic. The chain’s CEO said Panera lost half its business once it closed dining rooms, according to CNBC. Grocery staples can be ordered through Panera’s app or website, as well as the GrubHub app, for pickup or delivery.

Tesla is implementing staff pay cuts. Starting next Monday, the electric car company will trim the salaries of executives at the director or VP levels by 20% to 30%, and all other staffers will see a pay cut of 10%, according to CNN. The pay cuts will be in effect through June.

Seeing accounts selling dodgy personal protective equipment on Instagram? You’re definitely not alone, according to an independent research group that found more than 10,000 accounts hawking masks on the platform. The report shows parent company Facebook is having trouble stopping users from taking advantage of the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.