Sony PlayStation switches to new UK agency

The video gaming brand has chosen Red Consultancy as its PR, social and influencer marketing partner.

The agency will work across hardware and software, in a brief that covers press office, influencer relations, content creation and PR-led experiential activity.

At the time PRWeek revealed the pitch, a Sony PlayStation spokesperson said: "The successful agency will work across all PlayStation UK products and services, creating and developing campaigns for a UK audience."

The account was previously held by The Romans, which won it from Fever in 2017. At that time, the account was thought to be worth "six figures".

Creativebrief helped PlayStation throughout the review process.

All parties involved declined to comment on the review.