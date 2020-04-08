BCW names new Brussels CEO

BCW has promoted chief client officer Andrew Cecil to chief executive of BCW Brussels. He replaces Karen Massin, who led the agency's operations there for the past six years.

Cecil will report to BCW's Europe & Africa president, Scott Wilson. He has previously served as chair of Burson-Marsteller’s European public affairs practice, prior to which he led European government relations for Amazon.

“This is a richly deserved promotion for Andrew; he has an excellent track record as one of our very best senior client counsellors and leaders and is widely recognised as one of the industry’s leading public and corporate affairs practitioners,” Wilson said.

“His appointment is also recognition of BCW’s long-term commitment to our integrated communications offer – across the full spectrum from public affairs to digital – delivered from the very heart of Europe.”

Cecil added: “Over the past decade, BCW has consistently been a market-leader in Brussels and a hub for creativity and innovation while also delivering strong business results year after year. I look forward to building on these strong foundations and ensuring the BCW Brussels team, our clients and our business continue to grow and succeed.”