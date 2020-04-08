Exclusive: 90TEN acquired by Envision Pharma Group

Announcing the sale at lunchtime today, the companies said the deal would use 90Ten’s behavioural science specialism to deliver a more diverse offer to Envision’s clients, which include all of the top global 20 pharma companies, while allowing for “significant geographical expansion opportunities” for 90TEN.

The consultancy would not disclose the value of the sale, which was facilitated by private equity companies Ardian and specialist healthcare investor GHO Capital.

90TEN already shared clients with Envision, working with half of the top 20 pharma companies, but the sale will allow the agency to work with the rest, as well as accelerating its entry into North America and enhancing its market access capabilities.

Both companies provide unique services: 90TEN has its ‘Feel-Think-Do’ behavioural science model, while Envision’s flagship technology, iEnvision, is a medical affairs software platform “for efficiency, compliance, and impact across the pharmaceutical product lifecycle”.

By bringing these services together, Envision hopes to increase its global reach in medical affairs, comms and market access, as well as offering creative campaigns to its clients.

In effect, the acquisition creates an end-to-end service for clients, from product research and development to creative campaigns and comms.

Match-making

90TEN will retain its brand, services, management team and its Battersea location, as well as all 70 staff, as part of the conditions of the sale.

The agency, which was named as the best specialist consultancy at the 2019 PRWeek Awards, is managed by co-founders Paul Tanner and Carole North, as well as managing directors Peter Impey and Alison Doughty.

90TEN was in 53rd place in the 2019 PRWeek list of the Top 150 biggest agencies by revenue in the UK, and placed 8th in last year’s PRWeek rankings of the top-performing healthcare comms agencies.

Envision has 14 offices worldwide – six in the UK, four in the US and two in Europe, as well one apiece in Tokyo and Sydney.

One of its London offices is also in Battersea, while the other is in Hammersmith.

The company's 800 staff include 250 medical writers and nearly 200 technology solutions staff who create software and provide customer support.

Announcing the move, Envison chief executive David Thompson said: “We’re delighted to welcome an award-winning healthcare communications consultancy into the Envision Pharma Group family. 90TEN will add its expertise across new verticals for the group – in corporate communications and public relations – while extending Envision’s current footprint in patient engagement and medical communications with its behavioural science methodology.”

As the only PR and communications firm within Envision Pharma Group, 90TEN will provide these services across the company.

North, chief executive of 90TEN, added: “We’ve always said, if we partnered with another company it would have to be one that was the right strategic and cultural fit for 90TEN, celebrating everything that is 90TEN and the people who make it so successful. Envision Pharma Group embodies all of this and will allow us to retain our individuality, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit as we continue to deliver life-changing communications.”





