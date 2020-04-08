72Point-backed consumer agency PLAY launches with flurry of industry hires

The agency, co-founded by Rowan Adams and Jay Williams, focuses on creative campaigns for new and emerging businesses, as well as those who are looking for brand reappraisal.

It aims to deliver more than just PR with experience in advertising, brand and commercial partnerships.

Foundation clients include designer eyewear brand Cubitts, fledgling fintech Ordo, and health drink and snack brand Swisse Me, which is a UK sister brand of Australian wellness and skincare business Swisse.

PLAY managing director Adams, who joined 72Point in January, was most recently PR and partnerships director for Patch Plants and has previously worked at Sky, BBC and Blinkbox, plus fintech challenger Tandem Bank and multimedia content provider Beano Studios.

A founder of 72Point in 2000, creative director Williams has worked at the agency on three separate occasions – most recently as its creative director, since 2018, after a stint at Freuds as head of news.

Adams and Williams are joined by associate director Katie Moran, who has worked at Brands2Life, The Romans and PrettyGreen with clients including John Lewi and Direct Line.

Creative strategist Stephen Berti joins from media agency OMD, where he was a partnerships associate director.

Publicist Ricky Sansome joins from Red Consultancy, where he was an account executive for Red Play, while account manager Emily Trant joins from GroupM media agency Wavemaker, where she was a digital account executive.

"We will be as channel-agnostic as possible, so while our collective heritage is in solid media relations and storytelling, we won't be shy about taking a shot at great big dirty creative briefs,” Adams said. “We are a ramshackle family of flacks, hacks, thinkers and doers. What a time to be doing this."

Williams added: "It seems like the wrong time to be doing lots of things, so why not this? I’m a firm believer in Kurt Vonnegut’s wise proclamation that we are here on earth to fart around and I can’t think of a group of people I’d rather do it with more. Forward!”