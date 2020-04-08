AMO Global appoints first-ever Asia MD

Havas-owned strategic advisory group AMO Global has chosen Graze Zhang (pictured) as its first-ever Asia managing director. Zhang- to be based in Shanghai and Hong Kong - will join the AMO board and will be responsible for driving the network's expansion across Asia.

Prior to joining AMO, Zhang was one of the founding partners of Newgate Communications in Greater China and Over the last 15 years, she has led campaigns in Greater China for local and international clients. One of her strengths is financial PR where she has a proven track record in advising complex financial transactions in Asia. Her other specialities are corporate reputation, media relations and crisis management.

"AMO is already a strong player in the Asian region thanks to the performance of Porda Havas/AMO, based in Hong Kong, and Ashton/AMO in Tokyo," said AMO chairman Angus Maitland.

"Today, the network is very pleased to appoint Grace to a newly created key position as our regional managing director as part of its broader strategic effort to build on its success there. Grace's experience, skill and determination will be decisive assets as we move forward there."

AMO provides financial counsel including stakeholder perceptions, financial markets and cross-border transactions, and operates in 12 key financial centres around the world including Tokyo, Paris, London, and Brussels.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia