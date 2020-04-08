MEPRA targets young communicators to help raise awareness of PR in Middle East

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) has revealed who will sit on its first ever Youth Board, made up of previous MEPRA Award Young Communicator winners.

The Board will serve as an advisory body to the Executive and Strategy Boards and work towards an industry collective goal to raise awareness and build understanding of public relations in the Middle East by 'promoting industry standards, sharing knowledge and thought leadership and building the capabilities of young communicators in the region'.

Brazen MENA senior account director Jennifer Love has been elected president, with PageGroup marketing manager Hanisha Lalwani serving as vice president.

Other Board members include: Weber Shandwick MEMAT senior manager Nada Elbarshoumi and head of digital David Willett; Mubadala Investment Company vice president of employee engagement Sara Kazim and communications consultant Shaimaa El Nazer.

The group's first meeting took place in March.

Love said: “It is an absolute honour to be president of the newly formed MEPRA Youth Board. The Board will help serve the next generation of PRs to create and foster new relationships within the industry – as well as shape, innovate, guide and champion it,” she said.

“Furthermore, our new platform will allow us to highlight the impactful work we deliver in communications and help us identify issues so we can come up with positive solutions. Coupled with this, we’ll look to put in place standout initiatives - and a pivotal part of my role will ensure we get these deliver tangible results.

“The next generation of PRs are hungry for opportunity – a generation of big, creative thinkers. I’m delighted to have the chance to work with my fellow industry peers to lead this Board, and I’m really excited about the next 12 months and what we will achieve.”

The Youth Board is working on a calendar of virtual events during the COVID-19 lockdown period, as well as creating long-term goals to execute once the industry is back to business as usual.

The first activity will be a live odcast on 5 April on how young communicators are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Youth Board will also host 'tweet chats' in English and Arabic to encourage dialogue between young communicators across the industry through this time.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Arvind.Hickman@haymarket.com