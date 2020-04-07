Join PRWeek for a virtual event: Communicating in the Coronavirus Era

Join PRWeek for a virtual event on the topic that all businesses are trying to navigate. PRWeek Convene: Communicating in the Coronavirus Era is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 12 pm EST.

PRWeek VP, editorial director, Steve Barrett will host the virtual event to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the PR industry, how firms and clients can make it through to the other side and long-term implications for the in-house and agency sectors.

On the agenda:

The importance of smart and nimble reputation management. How to demonstrate empathy and authenticity while maintaining as much business as usual as possible

The vital role of internal communications in navigating this unprecedented hiatus from normal life

Who has stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic and demonstrated effective leadership?

Communications lessons we can learn from inspiring leaders that can be translated into day-to-day business practice

Session 1, 12:10pm EST: Crisis communications

Session 2, 12:45pm EST: Employee engagement

Session 3, 1:20pm EST: Leadership in a crisis

