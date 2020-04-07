Startup Fast hires Jason Alderman as first CCO

SAN FRANCISCO: Fast, a startup building platform-agnostic ecommerce login and checkout services, has hired Jason Alderman as its first chief communications officer.

Alderman started in the role last month, reporting to Fast founder and CEO Domm Holland. As the one-year-old company’s first communications hire, he is managing internal and external comms, CSR, public affairs and government relations.

“The goal is to advance Fast’s larger business priorities, such as solving the problem of ecommerce, which is remembering and managing the myriad passwords and payment card numbers we have,” said Alderman.

Alderman supported Fast through its $20 million Series A funding round led by Stripe, which was announced on March 26. He also quickly brought on Mission North as PR AOR to help with media relations, external comms and executive visibility.

The company is growing and hiring in all departments, with a focus on product and engineering as it prepares to launch its Checkout product, he explained. Checkout allows users to buy items with one click on websites that have installed it.

It’s rare for such a young company to hire a comms head, Alderman said.

“They recognize the power of what communications can do to advance a company’s brand and reputation and how that impacts everything from user adoption to sales and everything in between,” he said. “Buying things online is a necessity, so it’s important to have robust comms to advance larger business goals of having all sorts of partners from merchants who use our one-click checkout products to consumers who want to sign up for it to the larger networks who might want to partner with us to promote it.

Alderman had been healthcare technology company Clover Health’s chief communications officer since 2018. Andrew Still-Baxter was promoted to director of corporate comms in January, taking on Alderman’s former responsibilities.

Previously, Alderman was SVP of communications at daily fantasy sports website DraftKings, VP of corporate communications at Knowledge Universe and VP of global corporate communications at Visa for nearly a decade.