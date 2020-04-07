Stephanie Grisham out as White House press secretary

WASHINGTON: Stephanie Grisham is leaving the role of White House press secretary and returning to work full-time for first lady Melania Trump.

Grisham will be replaced by Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, according to The New York Times.

Grisham is rejoining the first lady’s office immediately as chief of staff and spokesperson, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the White House.

Grisham was named White House press secretary and communications director last June, replacing Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the Trump administration’s top spokesperson and Bill Shine as communications director.

Grisham’s departure from the West Wing is taking place shortly after former congressman Mark Meadows became White House chief of staff. Last week, Axios reported that Meadows was reviewing press functions and looking to replace Grisham.

Grisham joined the Trump campaign in 2015 and served as deputy press secretary before joining the first lady’s staff.