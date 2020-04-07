Weber Shandwick Africa appoints CEO

Weber Shandwick Africa has offices in Johannesburg and Nairobi, with more than 13 partners.

Reporting to Weber Shandwick EMEA chief operating officer Jonas Palmqvist, Thibedi will be responsible for developing business and multi-market client relationships, as well as expanding Weber’s network in the fast-growing region.

At the Big Four consultancy, she was business leader of Deloitte Greenhouse Africa and previously served as clients and industry leader of marketing, business development and market research.

Thibedi, who brings more than 15 years of communications and business-development experience, previously worked at African tech company Altron, Magna Carta Reputation and Chillibush Communications.

“By applying her experience in building teams focused on creative, strategic communications initiatives, Ipi will help us continue to strengthen our African operation as a leading partner for clients in the market,” Palmqvist said.

Thibedi said: “I have joined Weber Shandwick to help drive an important transformation of this innovative, strategic and creative communications agency.

“I see opportunity for Weber Shandwick to continue to develop its influence in marketing in Africa by further building and merging data, technology and great storytelling to offer best-in-class, channel-agnostic, creative campaigns that drive change.”