Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Being a leader during COVID-19 is a “privilege.” That’s what James Wright, global CEO of Red Havas and global chair of Havas PR Global Collective, wrote in a PRWeek op-ed. With no playbook, he said, this era is the ultimate test of a leader’s “character, skills and business acumen. It's time for you to show to your team and your stakeholders why you have the role.”

Finally, someone is making sense. And it’s a frozen meat brand. In a nearly 400-word Twitter thread, Steak-umm reminded people in this time of “uncertainty and misinformation” that “data is a science that can't be replaced by one-off anecdotes.” The tweet was trending on Tuesday morning and received high praise from unexpected sources, such as Shannon Watts, founder of gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action; and Andrew Noyes, head of global communications at Eat Just.

friendly reminder in times of uncertainty and misinformation: anecdotes are not data. (good) data is carefully measured and collected information based on a range of subject-dependent factors, including, but not limited to, controlled variables, meta-analysis, and randomization — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

President Donald Trump has a “small financial interest” in the maker of an anti-malarial drug that he has been touting. Trump’s family trusts all have investments in a mutual fund whose largest holding is Sanofi, the manufacturer of Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine, according to The New York Times.

In other Trump news, he didn’t like how reporters asked him questions during Monday’s coronavirus press briefing. After ABC News’ Jonathan Karl asked him about a Health and Human Services inspector general report on hospitals’ lack of medical supplies, Trump called him a “third-rate reporter” and told him he’d “never make it.” And when Fox News’ Kristin Fisher asked about testing shortages, Trump said, “You should say, ‘Congratulations, great job,’ instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question.”

YouTube star Casey Neistat is not impressed with Quibi. “I didn’t have a great first impression of the app but I hope they succeed,” tweeted Neistat. “They’ve greenlit and spent on some really great creative projects. Plus, competition is always good.” He also tweeted a poll on Monday that found 86.2% of the 13,471 people who voted are not planning to download the new app. Only 6.7% rated the app as “good.” The mobile-only video subscription streaming service launched on Monday.