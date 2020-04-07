Instinctif trio launch strategic engagement consultancy

United Culture aims to “close the gap” between internal and external brand experience to drive loyalty and growth for global firms.

It was formed to help businesses better engage with employees and consumers in an age of "mistrust, cynicism and outrage”.

United Culture will offer services in culture change; employee experience; strategy execution; and leadership and talent engagement.

The consultancy is independently owned and led by highly regarded engagement specialist Victoria Lewis-Stephens (managing director), Alys O’Neill (director) and Mavis Boniface (director of operations).

Lewis-Stephens was a managing partner at Instinctif Partners until the end of last year. She previously worked as vice-president of communications EMEA at investment bank State Street and has held senior comms roles at HSBC.

O’Neill, who was a partner and engagement director at Instinctif Partners, previously held senior comms roles at World Duty Free Group, while Boniface was a campaign director at Instinctif’s London office until July 2019.

The trio have worked together for nearly a decade, with businesses including Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Tapestry, HSBC, Thomson Reuters and Marriott.

The consultancy said it has attracted industry-leading brands such as Hilton Hotel Group, Bacardi and AXA Insurance.

Lewis-Stephens said: “The current global pandemic is going to have a lasting impact on society. As we start to rebuild and reopen businesses after isolation, more than ever, companies will need to engage, motivate and inspire their employees to drive growth and prosperity in businesses large and small.

“Unlocking the true potential of a business starts from the inside. Engaged employees deliver better, change and adapt faster, and innovate free of convention and restrictions. We believe true engagement will inspire loyalty, drive greater shareholder return and enable businesses to have a positive impact on the world.”