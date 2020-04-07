UK agency toasts global Kahlúa win

Kahlúa has appointed John Doe to create a global trade and consumer PR strategy that is focused on establishing the brand with younger, coffee-loving consumers, and strengthening its relationship with baristas.

The agency said projects to support Kahlúa will include amplifying multiple product launches, the brand’s presence at London Coffee Festival, and a dedicated barista advocacy programme.

“We’re excited to onboard John Doe as our retained global PR agency,” Kahlúa global senior brand manager Giancarlo Martins said.

“Their credentials working within the drinks sector are second to none and they really know how to connect with the right audience and the right communities in creative and strategic ways. We look forward to what’s to come from our partnership with John Doe and bringing to life Kahlúa’s coffee story.”

John Doe managing director Magin Trewhella added: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Kahlúa to the John Doe team. Kahlúa is a super forward-thinking brand with a really modern approach to comms – helping to build this brand with the barista community and the coffee crowd around the world is a really exciting challenge.”

This win is unrelated to the recent Pernod Ricard UK consumer review. Last month, the drinks company added four agencies to its consumer roster: Instinct, Exposure, The Romans and Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.