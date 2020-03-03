Five Campaigns We Liked in March: your winner revealed

PRWeek's Five Campaigns We Liked in March contest was eventually won – with three quarters of the votes – by Time Out's rebrand to 'Time In', a clever, zeitgeist-grabbing bit of PR that dovetailed perfectly with the media outlets new focus on virtual events.

In second place was #ClapForCarers – the weekly appreciation of NHS staff (and other vital key workers) that has the nation behind it.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

Time Out – 'Time In'

Another example of a brand responding to the coronavirus era, the magazine received much positive publicity after changing its name and logo from Time Out to Time In, with a new focus on virtual events.

Why we've changed our logo to Time In - for now:https://t.co/EzLKowKuj1 pic.twitter.com/U9fGSWNWMy — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) March 13, 2020

As well as a clever bit of creativity, Time Out will hope the goodwill created by the stay-home message will be a benefit once it's safe to venture out again.

"This is an unprecedented situation and this is tough for everyone, particularly a company whose name is Time OUT," group CEO Julio Bruno said. "Our teams worldwide have been responding at breakneck speed, updating everything from content to logos and social media.

"We all need to help one another. What will not change is Time Out's dedication to the cities we champion and love. If you’re going out or staying in right now, we are with you."

