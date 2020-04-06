Ex-M&C Saatchi PR LA SVP Emeka McQuade joins Win Brands

NEW YORK: Win Brands Group has named Emeka McQuade as its first VP of communications.

McQuade started at the company last week, reporting to Taylor Sicard, Win Brands cofounder and CMO. McQuade is working across all four of the company’s brands: Homesick Candles, Stowaway Cosmetics, customizable shirt and sweater brand Bow & Drape and silicone ring brand Qalo.

He said his aim is to support all of the company’s brands, “teaching them the basics of the discipline of PR and creating marketing campaigns that result in earned media to spread that knowledge broadly across lots of different people.”

McQuade is also working on brand positioning, corporate comms, strategy and guidelines and measurement.

He joined Win Brands Group from M&C Saatchi PR, where he worked for four years, most recently as SVP of PR for the U.S. Homesick Candles was one of McQuade’s clients at the firm.

McQuade worked in M&C Saatchi’s Los Angeles office, which closed last week following financial woes and amid the global coronavirus pandemic. M&C Saatchi described its L.A. location as having had a "poor first half" of 2019 in its most recent financial disclosure. The L.A. branch had lost clients including Epson and Fox Restaurant Concepts, and this had a "material impact" on its results, but the agency had also won projects for Amazon Music and Origin Hotel.

When he learned about the closure, McQuade said he approached Win Brands Group about continuing the relationship.

“They created this role and they are taking everything in-house,” he said. “It’ll kind of be like an agency role where you have different brands but you’re working in-house.”

Before M&C Saatchi, McQuade was head of comms for curriculum and assessment company Amplify.

Win Brands is an ecommerce direct-to-consumer brand-launch and operating platform based in New York. The company specializes in acquiring or partnering with ecommerce companies ranging from $500,000 to $25 million in revenue that are profitable or near profitability, built upon the Shopify platform.

Win Brands was established in 2017 and has grown revenues at a compound annual growth rate of 650%-plus, according to a statement.