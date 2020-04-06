Allison+Partners promotes Lisa Rosenberg to consumer brands president

NEW YORK: Allison+Partners has promoted Lisa Rosenberg to president of consumer brands, a newly created role.

Rosenberg is focusing on unifying the practice, nurturing and adding depth to agency talent and driving business growth across regions. She is reporting to Anne Colaiacovo, partner and president of North America, and overseeing seven staffers.

“Consumer business is 20% of our total agency revenue and we needed someone to focus on driving growth and helping to grow our talent,” said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg was previously Allison+Partners’ chief creative officer. Her prior responsibilities have been folded into her new role.

Rosenberg has worked at the firm for seven years. Previously, she was president of North America for Havas PR, responsible for operational and business leadership of the firm. Rosenberg has also worked at Porter Novelli, Hill+Knowlton Strategies forerunner Hill & Knowlton and Ogilvy & Mather.

She was also named one of PRWeek’s Champions of PR in 2017.