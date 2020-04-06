Pegasus launches ‘This is my skin’ campaign to normalise eczema

The skincare brand wanted to draw a parallel between scars and stretchmarks, which are discussed in mainstream media, and extend the spotlight to include dry skin conditions.

The result is the ‘This is my skin’ campaign, in partnership with the British Skin Foundation.

It is aimed at the general population, in particular those with dry skin conditions, and key messages include that one in five people suffers from eczema.

PR-first approach

Cetraben, produced by pharma company Thornton and Ross, decided to work only with models who have eczema to promote its campaign, which shows images of people with the condition getting on with their lives.





The brand has joined forces with Getty to make the images available for use nationwide in an effort to embed them in popular culture.

No other agencies were used in the campaign.

Due to the storytelling nature of the work, Pegasus decided that an organic social and PR-first approach would be most suitable to reach the target audience.

This allowed the agency, which has worked with Cetraben since the brand's launch five years ago, to engage with the audience and encourage real-time feedback.

Measurement

Pegasus' in-house research specialists will measure the campaign’s impact, using metrics including social-media engagement and visits to the Cetraben website.

However, it said the key measure of long-term success would be to change the way people perceive dry skin conditions and empower sufferers to feel in control of their skin.

Karl Kasparis, account director at Pegasus, said: “The campaign aims to make dry skin conditions normal. This is a brave and purposeful campaign, routed in insights, that aims to make a difference for those who manage their dry skin conditions day in and day out.”





