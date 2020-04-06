Coronavirus: Half of MENA professionals report 'significant' COVID-19 impact

The survey, by PRCA MENA, asked communications professionals how the coronavirus outbreak had impacted their work.

About half (49 per cent) said the pandemic had a significant impact on operations. Four in ten believe their own organisation is ‘very prepared’ and 22 per cent are ‘somewhat prepared’ in dealing with the outbreak.

Nearly a third (30 per cent) the industry is ‘somewhat prepared’ while a fifth said the industry is not prepared at all.

The majority (73 per cent) of organisations have implemented remote working policies in response to the outbreak, 64 per cent have cancelled events and 30 per cent have implemented travel bans.

About six in ten respondents said their organisation had either made good progress or completed updating their communications plan.

“The survey results show that the global pandemic is seriously affecting the PR and communications industry,” PRCA MENA GM Hayley Clement said.

