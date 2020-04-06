Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Apple is stepping up its response to coronavirus. In a video tweeted on Sunday night, CEO Tim Cook said Apple has sourced more than 20 million masks through its global supply chain and is working with governments to donate them where they’re needed. The company is also designing, producing and shipping more than one million face shields for medical workers by the end of this week and a further million each week after that, said Cook.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

President Donald Trump keeps promoting hydroxychloroquine, despite previous warnings from Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, that more testing is needed on the drug. During his press briefing on Sunday, Trump stepped in and stopped Fauci from answering CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond’s question about using hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus. “You know how many times he's answered that question? Maybe 15,” Trump said.

“We have the resources to emerge from this crisis as a stronger country.” That’s what JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in his annual letter. He added that the bank’s 2020 submission to the annual Federal Reserve stress tests indicate that even in an “extremely adverse scenario,” JPMorgan can lend out an additional $150 billion for clients. “After the crisis subsides (and it will), our country should thoroughly review all aspects of our preparedness and response,” Dimon said. He warned that the bank’s earnings “will be down meaningfully in 2020” because of the coronavirus.

Racepoint Global has a new president. Bob Osmond starts in the role Monday, reporting to Larry Weber, global chairman and CEO. Most recently, Osmond was GM of Access Brand Communications' New York office and SVP of client services. PRWeek has all the details.

Quibi is finally here. The mobile-only video subscription streaming service, led by former DreamWorks Animation executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard Enterprise head Meg Whitman, made its debut Monday. Aside from the premiere party being canceled, it launches with some potential teething problems due to the pandemic: It was built to be consumed on-the-go, but everyone is working from home; and with people losing jobs, will they want to spend money on streaming? Katzenberg told The New York Times he didn’t want to delay the launch because this is a time “people are looking for relief, looking for distraction and looking to escape.”