Lexington hires former Labour MP to strengthen Responsible Business practice

Creagh served as MP for Wakefield for 14 years until leaving Parliament with her defeat at the December 2019 general election.

She was chair of the Parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee between 2016 and 2019 and oversaw inquiries into issues including green finance, fast fashion and single-use plastic waste. She was also a member of the Shadow Cabinet between October 2010 and September 2015.

Lexington’s Responsible Business practice – led by director Alice Wood – helps clients in financial services, FMCG, construction and technology move from compliance to leadership.

The consultancy said the appointment of a chair will strengthen Lexington’s offer to clients, which currently includes sustainability and social-value strategy development, materiality assessments and non-financial reporting, and campaigns to inspire positive social and environmental change among employees, suppliers, customers and the public.

Creagh’s role involves chairing a series of webinars and workshops for Lexington over the next few months focusing on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on issues from climate change to responsible business practices.

“Businesses can play a crucial role in helping us rebuild the economy following the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said. “I am delighted to be joining Lexington’s Responsible Business team and to be advising organisations on how they can respond effectively to the current crisis and play their part in rebuilding for a greener economy.”

Alice Wood, director of Responsible Business at Lexington, said: “Mary was a hugely effective chair of the Environmental Audit Committee and her extensive experience in Parliament and beyond will be a real asset to Lexington as we continue to expand our responsible business offer.”