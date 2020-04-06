Singapore agency launches COVID-19 offering to address crisis preparedness

Singapore-based PR agency Klareco Communications launched a bespoke offering to address crisis preparedness, responses and the unique challenges facing companies during COVID-19.

The new service—called KlarecoConnect—moves beyond ad-hoc advice and focusses on holistic communications. Challenges that will be tackled include organisational restructures, operational changes, employee performance during WFH, and communicating with empathy.

Ang Shih-Huei (pictured), co-founder and CEO of Klareco, tells PRWeek Asia that most business leaders are overwhelmed by day-to-day challenges and aren't thinking enough about long-term plans, and the new offering might steer them in the right direction while still managing the ongoing crisis.

“We are bringing integrated communications skillsets to the forefront, particularly in the area of crisis and digital. As companies focus on strengthening their operational resilience, we cannot ignore the fact that reputational resilience will differentiate those who come out stronger post COVID-19,” says Ang.

“As communications specialists, we see not just the value, but the absolute need for a strategic communications plan to see businesses through this time.”

KlarecoConnect’s framework covers three areas: business challenges including health checks for staff and training spokespeople; storytelling including developing strategic narratives and interacting with media using digital services; and planning for the future which includes redeveloping stakeholder relationships.

As to whether launching an offering specific to COVID-19 could be a pattern among PR agencies in the coming weeks, Ang said: “It is clear that agencies are already responding by publishing articles and advice, and I am sure that many more will be in the process of developing those kinds of COVID-specific services.”

