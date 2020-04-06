Racepoint Global names Bob Osmond president

Racepoint Global has hired Bob Osmond as president.

Osmond is set to start at the firm on April 6, reporting to Larry Weber, global chairman and CEO. Osmond will oversee a dozen staffers. He will work to drive the agency's vision and culture, oversee Racepoint's service offerings and manage the operations of the agency's offices in the U.S. and in London.

"My job is to create opportunities for the team and clients and to provide ways for people to embrace a growth mindset in everything we do," said Osmond. "My goal is to establish Racepoint as the most rewarding experience anyone is going to have working at an agency."

The last person to hold the president role at the firm was Peter Prodromou, who was also CEO until he exited the agency in July 2018. Prodromou is now president at Boston Digital.

Weber explained that since Prodromou left, he has been "straightening out" the agency. After Racepoint started "getting some steam" in Q3 2019, it was time to look for a president, he said.

"I wanted a president to bring a fresh set of eyes and some energy to Racepoint," said Weber. "We looked at a lot of different people, even internally."

Weber particularly liked Osmond's technology and b2b experience.

Most recently, Osmond was GM of Access Brand Communications' New York office and SVP of client services. He exited Access in mid-March. Susan Butenhoff, CEO of Access Brand Communications, left the agency in February 2018. Upon her exit from the Ketchum subsidiary, Osmond and partner and president Matthew Afflixio absorbed her responsibilities.

Afflixio said he is "thrilled" for Osmond and noted that Access is appreciative of the contributions he made during his time at the firm.

"[Osmond] aided in building a strong senior New York senior leadership team and at this time we will not be seeking a new GM for that office," said Afflixio.

Access' New York leadership includes Anna Boisvert, an SVP who runs the firm's consumer practice, and SVP Talley Summerlin. Afflixio said Access has expanded its leadership, welcoming Severine Licodia, SVP of strategic planning and Christine Shean, VP of digital content. They both report to Afflixio.

Previously, Osmond held senior leadership roles at Ketchum, DGC and Cohn & Wolfe, which is now known as BCW.

Racepoint co-COOs Karen Lew Bouchard and Peter Shanley left Racepoint in May 2019. Bouchard was also chief HR officer and Shanley was CFO. Shanley's duties were moved under Philip Chadwick, who is leading finance, Weber said in May. The firm is not replacing Bouchard. Dan Carter, who spent 16 years at Racepoint, most recently as EVP and MD for North America, joined W2O as regional practice leader for the East Coast in late 2019.