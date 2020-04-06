Highwire PR acquires Wonderscript

NEW YORK: Highwire PR has acquired Wonderscript, the digital communications consultancy launched by Text100 alum James Beechinor-Collins last October.

Beechinor-Collins and Wonderscript cofounder James Holland are serving as Highwire EVPs, leading its digital practice from New York, with plans to move into Highwire's offices once the coronavirus pandemic lockdown lifts. Wonderscript's clients and its one other employee have also joined Highwire. The Wonderscript brand is being retired.

Neither Beechinor-Collins nor Highwire principal Carol Carrubba would discuss the financial terms of the acquisition. Carrubba said Highwire ended 2019 at almost $20 million in revenue while Beechinor-Collins said Wonderscript revenue was just under $1 million last year. Both said the pandemic makes it impossible to predict revenue for 2020.

Wonderscript had been working with Highwire for some time and began discussing a deal in January, Beechinor-Collins said. They signed the acquisition agreement last month.

Highwire's entrepreneurial spirit was attractive to Beechinor-Collins, who said the acquisition was "the right way to be able to scale up what we were doing."

"It gives us the freedom to grow the practice," he added.

For Carrubba, the deal is the next step in her firm's efforts to grow its digital practice, attract talent and boost the agency's digital chops.

Before founding Wonderscript, Beechinor-Collins was EVP and North America regional director at Text100, now known as Archetype, before leaving last February. Before Wonderscript, James Holland was SVP of digital at Edelman North America.

Both worked at Republic Publishing, which was cofounded by Beechinor-Collins and acquired by Next15.