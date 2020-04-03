Just briefly: People moves and account wins

People moves

ATLANTA

Integrated marketing, communications, public relations and digital agency Chirp has hired Marisa Puthoff as a partner in charge of client success. Puthoff came from Edelman, where she was the client strategist for the South region.

GLENARDEN, MD

IT training company Bee Geek has hired Tier III Strategic Communications to handle strategic partnership development, fundraising and donor relations.

NEW YORK

IMAX has named Brett Harriss SVP of investor relations reporting directly to CEO Richard Gelfond. Harriss joins IMAX from GAMCO Investors.

Kekst CNC has promoted Nathan Riggs and Anntal Silver to partners.

The Brunswick Group has hired Peter Dillon to be managing partner of Brunswick Arts, leading the global Brunswick Arts team. He had been leading his own agency.

Strategic comms firm internal communications Reevemark has hired Peter Donald as SVP. Donald was an assistant police commissioner and director of communications at NYPD.

SAN FRANCISCO

Integrated comms shop Actual Agency has hired Katie Seifert as VP. Prior to Actual, Seifert had been a VP at Coyne PR.

WASHINGTON, DC

Marc Ross has joined issue advocacy, public affairs and communications firm Strategic Elements as VP of global communications. He had been with business strategy firm Caracal.

PARSIPPANY, NJ

Coyne Public Relations has been hired by Fairleigh Dickinson University to elevate overall brand awareness.

PHILADELPHIA

Public relations and content marketing firm Powers Brand Communications has promoted Katie Kring to account executive. She had been an account coordinator.

Account wins

BOSTON

Financial services PR firm BackBay Communications was hired as agency of record for Vital Capital, an investment company focused on businesses in sub-Saharan Africa.

LOS ANGELES

Bicycle helmet maker Thousand has hired OutsidePR as the brand's public relations agency of record in North America.

PORTLAND, OR

PR firm Liaison has been hired by motion capture technology company Rokoko.

SALT LAKE CITY

Not-for-profit health plan SelectHealth named integrated comms agency Barkley as its lead agency to manage all its lines of business in a multi-year, integrated services relationship.

In other news...

BOSTON

Matter Communications has launched a new internal communications practice offering three internal communications tiered offerings: a company culture plan, a business continuity plan and a “Bringing It All Together” top-tier program.