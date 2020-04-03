FleishmanHillard launches post-pandemic recovery practice

NEW YORK: FleishmanHillard has launched a practice aimed at helping companies rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Recovery and Resurgence practice is being led by senior partner Peter Verrengia, who sits on the agency’s global COVID-19 task force and is also president of Communications Consulting Worldwide, a strategy consulting business inside the larger agency. None of Verrengia’s titles or other duties change.

Verrengia’s 15-person team comes from various FleishmanHillard practice areas, industry sectors and geographies, Verrengia said via email. They are already working with 20-plus clients on recovery scenario planning and in some Asian locations, on detailed workplace return and restart activities, he added.

The Recovery and Resurgence practice team will be working with client service teams to draw on their knowledge of specific clients, geographies and opportunities, according to a statement announcing the initiative.