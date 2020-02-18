Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 judges announced as entry deadline nears

Click here to enter the Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 - the entry deadline is Friday 24 April.

The Awards - previously called the Campaigns for Good Awards - are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA.

Chair of the Awards judges is Sue Tibballs, chief executive of The Sheila McKechnie Foundation.

The other judges are:

Helen Barnard, deputy director of policy and partnerships, Joseph Rowntree Foundation

Andrew Barraclough, VP global design, GSK

Tristan Cavanagh, creative director, 23red

Jem Fawcus, CEO, Firefish

Christopher Grabowski, creative director, Cirkle

Sue Higgs, group creative director, Grey London

Susheila Jaggaph, digital editor, The Medical Defence Union

Clare Laxton, director of communications and influencing, Pause

Julia Lynch, founding director, Global Girl Project

Kenn Macrae, global creative director, Smoke & Mirrors

Lucy McGettigan, director, The Romans

Jana Mills, executive director, Small Axe

Pete Moorey, head of digital impact & sustainability campaigns, BT

Paul Nezandonyi, head of communications, Legal Services Board

Helen Pattison, director, Pegasus

Claire Phillips, director of social purpose, ITV

John Quarrey, CEO, krow

Andrew Soar, creative director, Ogilvy

Charlie Smith, chief marketing officer, LOEWE

Kat Thomas, founder and executive creative director, One Green Bean London

Reuben Turner, executive creative director, GOOD

Tamarin Ward, head of partnerships, Prostate Cancer UK

Adeela Warley, CEO, CharityComms

Stuart Yeardsley, creative director, 3 Monkeys Zeno

Full list of categories

Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign

Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign

Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign

Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign

Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign

Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign

Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity

Specialist: Best Use of Creativity

Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media

Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

Specialist: Best use of Technology

Organisation Award: Agency of the Year

Organisation Award: Brand of the Year

Organisation Award: Leading CCO

Organisation Award: Leading CEO

The shortlist will be announced in June.

Click here for more information and to enter the Awards.