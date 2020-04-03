PR fashion for a good cause. But what would the shirts say?

Added 3 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Following up: What phrases could be imprinted on the clothing?

Blog

If KFC and Peeps can partner with Crocs and Taco Bell can have a clothing line, then the PR industry should have its own fashion line, too.

DePaul University student Lauren Russett, who also runs consultancy Russett PR, has created a line of hoodies, mugs and phone cases imprinted with the top expression used by PR pros when talking to reporters, “Just following up.”

Let’s help her expand her line with other way-too-often-used phrases. Take your pick.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters