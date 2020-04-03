PR fashion for a good cause. But what would the shirts say?

If KFC and Peeps can partner with Crocs and Taco Bell can have a clothing line, then the PR industry should have its own fashion line, too.

DePaul University student Lauren Russett, who also runs consultancy Russett PR, has created a line of hoodies, mugs and phone cases imprinted with the top expression used by PR pros when talking to reporters, “Just following up.”

Let’s help her expand her line with other way-too-often-used phrases. Take your pick.