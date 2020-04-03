In this episode of The PR Week, Melissa Orozco, CEO and chief impact strategist of Yulu PR, discusses how the agency operates differently as a B corp and what it means to be a purposeful company.
She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about the 2020 Brand Film Award U.S. finalists, New York City's new grant programs to help small businesses and more.
The PR Week: 4.3.2020: Melissa Orozco, Yulu PR
