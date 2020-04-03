The PR Week: 4.3.2020: Melissa Orozco, Yulu PR

Yulu PR CEO and chief impact strategist Melissa Orozco shares what it's like to operate a PR agency as a B corp, as well as the latest industry news.

L to R: Frank Washkuch, Melissa Orozco, Steve Barrett
In this episode of The PR Week, Melissa Orozco, CEO and chief impact strategist of Yulu PR, discusses how the agency operates differently as a B corp and what it means to be a purposeful company.

She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about the 2020 Brand Film Award U.S. finalists, New York City's new grant programs to help small businesses and more.

