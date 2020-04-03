Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

The Cannes Lions have been canceled; a notice was sent to registered guests just before 3:30 a.m. eastern time Friday. This year's tickets will be honored when the event is held next year from June 21 to 25. "We realize that the creative community has other challenges to face, and simply isn't in a position to put forward the work that will set the benchmark," the organization wrote in a statement announcing the cancellation. In mid-March, the event was moved to October. But since then, it became clear that many agencies wouldn't attend as holding companies began to cut costs including travel and awards shows.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may hire a new White House press secretary Axios reports and may be considering Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah or Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany. Meadows started in his role Tuesday and reportedly may be reshaping the White House media team. "Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I've also been in quarantine," said Stephanie Grisham, who was hired as White House press secretary and communications director last July. "If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press."

The March unemployment report, scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. eastern today by the Labor Department will likely reveal the beginnings of a labor-market collapse, the Wall Street Journal reports. The report could show that this spring the U.S. lost more jobs than what had been added by employers in the last ten years. On Thursday, the Labor Department said a record 6.65 million Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week. (USA Today)

Too large a CC list on an email can get you fired in the Navy, as the commander of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has found out. Earlier this week, Capt. Brett Crozier warned Navy brass about the spread of the virus on his ship via a wide-ranging email that was ultimately leaked to the media. At a Thursday-evening presser, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Crozier was fired for sending a "non-secure unclassified email" to a "broad array of people" and not up the chain of command. (NBC)

Independent digital studio TheSoul Publishing has hired Milk & Honey PR and 5W Public Relations. TheSoul Publishing said its media brands are among the top-five of YouTube channels globally. Milk & Honey PR will be responsible for Europe while 5W Public Relations will provide support in the U.S.