Lazada’s VP of comms joins AKA Asia

Julia Wei (pictured) joins AKA Asia in the newly created role of managing partner where she will provide creative and strategic stretch while driving integrated thinking across digital, social and traditional comms.

Wei kicked off her PR career at Edelman where she spent a decade and rose to the title of consumer head. She was then appointed general manager Singapore-based creative shop The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), where she helped expand its operations, contribute to strategic client counsel, and drive integration with earned capabilities. She then moved to ecommerce platform Lazada Group as VP of integrated communications.

“Julia is a rare find. We’ve been searching for someone with her hybrid capabilities for some time and in the words of Rihanna, we found love in a hopeless place, what with the COVID-19 challenges of today. The creation of a new role during this period speaks volumes about the long-term potential and opportunity we see in bringing Julia into our business,” said Amy Wright, founding partner of AKA Asia. “We also look forward to seeing what she’ll contribute to our annual charity bake-off later this year.”

AKA Asia has a team of over 40 and clients including Jetstar Asia, WhatsApp, Nike and the Economic Development Board.

