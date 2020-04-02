DePaul student creates perfect accessories for pitching reporters from home

Used the phrase "just following up" for the 50 millionth time today? One up-and-coming PR pro has the perfect accessory line for you.

Lauren Russett, who runs consultancy Russett PR, has created a line of hoodies, mugs and phone cases imprinted with the dreaded expression.

Russett, who is a student at DePaul University in Chicago and president of the DePaul PRSSA, said that as much as she tries not to say, "Just following up," when pitching reporters, she can't help herself. She knew others are in the same boat and would get a kick out of the merchandise.

It's also for a good cause: 50% of all proceeds go directly to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Response Fund and local businesses that are being negatively impacted by the pandemic.

"There's so much going on in the world and even the littlest things we can do to help are important," Russett said. "I launched the line [Thursday]; now everyone is working from home and lounging around, so I thought the hoodies would be good to start with."

If it works well, Russett might make merchandise with different popular PR phrases available. "I am trying to come up with other little ideas," said Russett.