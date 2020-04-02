Hani Durzy joins Move, Inc. as comms VP

SANTA CLARA, CA: Real estate listing company Move, Inc., has hired Hani Durzy as VP of communications.

Durzy started at Move, Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp., last month, according to his LinkedIn account. He could not be reached for further comment.

Move, Inc. operates the Move network of real estate websites, such as Realtor.com, Doorsteps, Moving.com and SeniorHousing.net.

Previously, Durzy was VP and head of marketing and communications for Samsung Next, the division of the South Korean tech conglomerate focused on product innovation, overseeing marketing and communications for Samsung’s corporate innovation group.

Durzy also worked at Pandora for seven months in 2017, overseeing internal and external global communications, as well as corporate, b-to-b, consumer, product, financial, crisis and executive comms. He was also senior director of corporate communications at LinkedIn, director of U.S. corporate media relations at Hewlett-Packard and partner at 463 Communications.